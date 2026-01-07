Sophie Turner gets mixed up with the wrong people in the trailer for Prime Video’s Steal

Happy Hump Day! If your work day isn’t going so well, compare it to the day Sophie Turner’s character has in the trailer for the new Prime Video crime series Steal. Steal stars Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, The Staircase), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen’s Gambit), and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo). All six episodes will be available on January 21, 2026, streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The platform has just released the new suspense-filled trailer just ahead of its premiere.

The official synopsis reads,

“Steal is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Sophie Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime.”

Formally titled Haven, the show comes from executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza, producer Nuala O’Leary, and directors Sam Miller and Hettie MacDonald, and is created and written by Sotiris Nikias. Amazon MGM Studios is producing alongside Drama Republic.

Sotiris Nikias is making his television writing debut. However, Nikias is no newcomer. He has written a series of crime novels in the past titled City Blues Quartet. However, he would be credited under the pseudonym of Ray Celestin. Sam Miller, the director of I May Destroy You, is on board to helm the first three episodes of Steal. Miller is also serving as executive producer in addition to directing. Vernon Sanders, who is the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, professed that Steal is a “uniquely thrilling ride” and will provide a “gripping, addictive, entertaining” story for Prime Video subscribers.

Turner will also continue her working relationship with Amazon after the announcement that she will be starring in Prime Video’s new adaptation of the Tomb Raider series.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you checking out the show?

