The final season of Stranger Things will offer a “definitive ending”

It’s been over nine years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix. And while plenty of jokes have been made about all of the shows that have come and gone since the Hawkins kids first played DnD, there’s no denying the level of excitement for the final episodes of the smash show. And as we approach the first set of final episodes (set for November 26th) of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are teasing what we can expect as the series turns Upside Down once more.

The Duffers recently chatted with Empire to hype the final season of Stranger Things, where they hinted at the scope of the final eight episodes. As Matt put it, “Now we’re in the final season, we don’t have to hold anything back.” Adding to this, Ross said, “We didn’t want to tie everything into a perfect bow, but I think we answer most questions and resolve every arc. It was our intention to write a definitive ending to this story.”

That might sound like a minor disappointment to some as far as the bow comment goes, but then again Hawkins doesn’t seem like the type of town to rid itself of being cursed. In a way, I think how season four ended could have worked as a fitting conclusion…or maybe that’s just how my mind is working since it’s been over three years(!) since “The Piggyback.”

So what else can we expect from the final episodes of Stranger Things? We already know the runtimes of half of the episodes, but the way the Duffers are setting them up, it’s going to be absolutely epic. Russ continued, “When we pitched it to Netflix, we genuinely thought the scale was going to be about on par with Season 4,” which Matt confirmed wasn’t exactly the case. Matt added, “Episode 4 and Episode 8 are just monsters.” Of note, episode four runs an hour and 23 minutes.

It will be a couple of months before we know for sure if the Duffer Brothers shot themselves in the foot with how Stranger Things has been spread out (we’re talking just 42 episodes over the course of nine years when all is said and done!). But as it stands, at least some of the Stranger Things cast is on edge about the final season, with star Finn Wolfhard a bit worried considering how another once-beloved show, Game of Thrones, got ripped for how it ended.

After the first four episodes of the final season of Stranger Things debut the day before Thanksgiving, the next three will arrive on Christmas and the finale, “The Rightside Up,” on December 31st.