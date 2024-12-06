Vacation with John Candy with the new 4K restoration Summer Rental Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber

One of John Candy’s 80s classics from director Carl Reiner, Summer Rental, was pretty elusive on physical media. Fans of this comedy don’t have to wait any longer as the boutique label Kino Lorber will now be releasing a new 4K restoration Blu-ray transfer of the film at the start of the new year. Blu-ray.com is reporting that Summer Rental, which was previously scheduled to hit retailers this year, will now have its physical media release on January 21, 2025.
The 1985 comedy stars John Candy, Karen Austin, Kerri Green, Joey Lawrence, and Aubrey Jene and is directed by Dick Van Dyke Show alum and Ocean’s Eleven star, Carl Reiner, who would direct another summer-themed comedy with Mark Harmon, Summer School, just a couple years later.
The description reads, “Comedy legend Carl Reiner (Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid) directed this tale of a family man who takes a vacation from sanity when he takes a lease on a Florida Summer Rental. Comedy icon John Candy (Uncle Buck) plays the stressed-out air traffic controller whose much-needed family holiday yields one hysterical misadventure after another—from settling into his hovel, to settling down on a “party” beach, to settling the score with a nut at sea. The fun’s in the sun, and so’s the moral: taking it easy is tougher than landing a 747! Co-starring Richard Crenna (The Flamingo Kid), Rip Torn (Dodgeball), John Larroquette (Blind Date), Kerri Green (The Goonies), Joey Lawrence (TV’s Blossom) and Karen Austin (The Ladies Club).”
Special features and technical specs have been revealed for this release:
- Optional English Subtitles
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Joe Ramoni
- Ear Candy: The Music of Summer Rental – A NEW Featurette by Entertainment Journalists Max Evry (10:14)
- Theatrical Trailer
- Video
Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
Resolution: 1080p
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio
TBA
- Subtitles
English SDH
- Disc
Blu-ray Disc
- Playback
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)
Kino Lorber has a specialty for releasing some rare-to-find films, although their library varies as they also announced the special 4K release of the early Dwayne Johnson action-comedy The Rundown. However, the label also recently revealed that they will be releasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the cult film Radioland Murders. That film is lesser-known work of Star Wars creator George Lucas and stars Brian Benben and Mary Stuart Masterson. The 1994 film was directed by Mel Smith and the screenplay was penned by Lucas with Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz, Jeff Reno and Ron Osborn. The movie was also produced by Star Wars: Special Edition and Star Wars Episode I-III producer Rick McCallum.
