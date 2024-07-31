Dwayne Johnson’s early action film The Rundown chases down a new 4K Blu-ray release

Flashback to a time when Dwayne Johnson was still crossing over from the WWE to major Hollywood films. He was still being billed as “The Rock.” His physique was more muscular than monstrous. Fans and general audiences were finding out that his charismatic mic skills could transfer to fun, charismatic characters on screen. Johnson only had a couple of prior credits with The Mummy Returns and the spin-off The Scorpion King before he made the action comedy The Rundown from director Peter Berg.

2003’s The Rundown was Johnson’s sophomore starring effort and it would lay the groundwork for one of the biggest names in blockbuster movies for a number of years. Now, Kino Lorber will be releasing a new 4K Blu-ray of the film, which co-stars Sean William Scott, Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken and Ewen Bremner. This new physical media release is expected to hit retailers sometime later this year.

The description from Blu-ray.com reads,

“Beck (The Rock) is a tight-lipped bounty hunter who doesn’t like to use a gun and accepts any job without asking questions. When Beck’s employer, Walker (William Lucking), sends him to the Amazon to locate Walker’s cocky son, Travis (Seann William Scott), Beck discovers a population controlled by a tyrannical treasure hunter (Christopher Walken). To survive, Beck and Travis must work together, without their affections for a mysterious rebel (Rosario Dawson) getting in the way.”

So far, there haven’t been details disclosed by way of special features. However, the specs of the new 4K release are detailed below:



Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)