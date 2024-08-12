John Candy’s Summer Rental will be getting a Blu-ray release later this year

One of John Candy’s 80s comedy classics from director Carl Reiner will be getting an updated physical media release courtesy of the boutique label Kino Lorber.

One of John Candy’s 80s classics from director Carl Reiner, Summer Rental, was pretty elusive on physical media. Fans of this comedy don’t have to wait any longer as the boutique label Kino Lorber will now be releasing a new Blu-ray transfer of the film sometime this year. Blu-ray.com is reporting that Summer Rental will be hitting retailers in late 2024.

The 1985 comedy stars John Candy, Karen Austin, Kerri Green, Joey Lawrence, and Aubrey Jene. The plot description reads, “After air traffic controller Jack Chester loses a plane (it’s covered on his screen by a fly), he’s told to take a break. Jack books his family into a plush resort, but it turns out that their lodgings are in a hut by the beach, and that’s as good as the vacation gets.” Reiner would direct another summer-themed comedy with Mark Harmon, Summer School, just a couple years later.

Not a lot has been announced for special features at this time, but the specs read:

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Disc

Blu-ray Disc

Playback

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Kino Lorber has a specialty for releasing some rare-to-find films, although their library varies as they also announced the special 4K release of the early Dwayne Johnson action-comedy The Rundown. However, the label also recently revealed that they will be releasing a special 30th-anniversary edition of the cult film Radioland Murders. That film is lesser-known work of Star Wars creator George Lucas and stars Brian Benben and Mary Stuart Masterson. The 1994 film was directed by Mel Smith and the screenplay was penned by Lucas with Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz, Jeff Reno and Ron Osborn. The movie was also produced by Star Wars: Special Edition and Star Wars Episode I-III producer Rick McCallum.