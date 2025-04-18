Pop Culture

Funko celebrates Superman Day by revealing new Superman Movie Pops!

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Superman, Funko

Look! Up on your shelves! It’s a Big Bird! It’s a Cuphead Aeroplane! No! It’s Funko‘s new lineup of Funko Pop figures for James Gunn’s Superman! Steel your wallets, friends! Collectible figurines inspired by the upcoming film from DC Studios are flying into stores and online retailers faster than a speeding bullet. Funko’s Superman collection includes Pops for Krypto, the superpup, Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

In addition to regular-sized Pops, the lineup includes a JUMBO version of Superman, featuring the Son of Krypton in flight and a Superman keychain to keep your house key from falling into the wrong hands. The new Funko Pops are a great way to help celebrate Superman Day and make your Pop collection mightier than ever!

Today’s Funko Pop announcement comes after James Gunn and WB dropped a Superman behind-the-scenes video featuring new footage from the films, cast and crew comments, and an exciting look at the film’s elaborate production. In the video, James Gunn, Peter Safran, and cast members emphasize the importance of bringing hope and heart back to Superman for a bold, new era of DC Studios movies.

In James Gunn’s Superman, the iconic superhero embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film sets the tone for Gunn and Safran’s DCU, positioning the new era as a colorful, hopeful, and action-packed roller coaster of emotions and superhero shenanigans.

Superman stars David Corenswet (TwistersHollywood ) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.  The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (BarryGotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice PizzaBooksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (SelmaTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Will you add Funko’s new Superman Pops to your collection? Which one of the new Pops is your favorite? Funko’s Superman Pops are on sale now! Let us know in the comments section below.

Funko Pop, Superman, flying
Funko Pop, Lois Lane
Funko, Lex Luthor
Funko Pop, Krypto, Superman

Source: Funko
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist

Favorite Movies

The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes

Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,193 Articles Published

Latest Superman News

See More

Latest Pop News

Eric daneEric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 1 week ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Movie News

10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

Posted 2 weeks ago
With his recent passing, we take a look at some of the greatest roles of the legendary Val Kilmer's career.