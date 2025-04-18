Funko celebrates Superman Day by revealing new Superman Movie Pops!

Look! Up on your shelves! It’s a Big Bird! It’s a Cuphead Aeroplane! No! It’s Funko‘s new lineup of Funko Pop figures for James Gunn’s Superman! Steel your wallets, friends! Collectible figurines inspired by the upcoming film from DC Studios are flying into stores and online retailers faster than a speeding bullet. Funko’s Superman collection includes Pops for Krypto, the superpup, Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

In addition to regular-sized Pops, the lineup includes a JUMBO version of Superman, featuring the Son of Krypton in flight and a Superman keychain to keep your house key from falling into the wrong hands. The new Funko Pops are a great way to help celebrate Superman Day and make your Pop collection mightier than ever!

Today’s Funko Pop announcement comes after James Gunn and WB dropped a Superman behind-the-scenes video featuring new footage from the films, cast and crew comments, and an exciting look at the film’s elaborate production. In the video, James Gunn, Peter Safran, and cast members emphasize the importance of bringing hope and heart back to Superman for a bold, new era of DC Studios movies.

In James Gunn’s Superman, the iconic superhero embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film sets the tone for Gunn and Safran’s DCU, positioning the new era as a colorful, hopeful, and action-packed roller coaster of emotions and superhero shenanigans.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood ) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Will you add Funko’s new Superman Pops to your collection? Which one of the new Pops is your favorite? Funko’s Superman Pops are on sale now! Let us know in the comments section below.