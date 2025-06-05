Superman and Happy Gilmore 2 receive their ratings from the MPA

Big franchise releases are just around the corner for the summer movie season and two anticipated films for fans are the reboot to the most famous superhero of all-time and the sequel to one of the most beloved comedies ever made. Superman has been confirmed by James Gunn himself to have a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes and debunked the rumor that Warner Bros. interfered with his cut. According to Gunn, referring to the rumor, “Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to. It’s a DC Studios film.”

The MPA just released their new ratings bulletin and one thing they are confirming that Gunn doesn’t have to is the rating according to the content in the new DC Universe debut. It can easily be predicted, but Superman has been Rated PG-13 “for violence, action and language.”



Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

Meanwhile, the Netflix original, Happy Gilmore 2, has also been given the certificate from the MPA and has been Rated PG-13 “for strong language, crude/sexual material, partial nudity and some thematic material.” In Happy Gilmore 2, Happy gets back into the game to ensure his kids have the education and future they deserve. Happy isn’t about to let dreams die without a fight. The recent trailer introduced new characters, pays tribute to beloved friends from the original, and more.

Tee time has officially been confirmed as the golf comedy legacy sequel arrives on Netflix on July 25. Sandler and his long-time Saturday Night Live collaborator, Tim Herlihy, wrote the script for the film, which Kyle Newacheck helms. Newacheck has directed Workaholics episodes, Sandler’s Murder Mystery, and episodes of What We Do in the Shadows.

The cast list includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio MartÃ­nez Ocasio, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.



