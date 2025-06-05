Superman’s runtime is confirmed by James Gunn and talks about the rumor where WB made him trim it down

Superman‘s runtime became a topic of conversation when an erroneous previous report was announced and a source claimed that the James Gunn film was to be 122 minutes. Gunn would later come out and say that the report was false, explaining, “That’s not correct. It’s almost totally locked – meaning we’re just finishing a couple VFX shots over the weekend – but that’s not the running time.” Straight from Gunn’s mouth, Superman‘s runtime will not be 2 hours and 2 minutes, but he has now confirmed the film’s runtime, according to Deadline.

As a filmmaker who often addresses fans online, Gunn was asked on Threads if it was true that Superman would be 2 hours and 9 minutes. Gunn responded definitively,





Inclusive of credits/post credits the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes.”

Another Threads user followed up with a question asking if there was any truth to Warner Bros. making him cut down the film to streamline the summer release. Gunn would respond to the user, “Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to. It’s a DC Studios film.” This answer actually gives us a bit of an insight as to how DC and WB will operate in the future. Much like Marvel Studios and Disney, DC Studios looks to be more independent from its parent company. This juxtaposes with how Warner Bros. dealt with Zack Snyder on Justice League, and the theatrical end product differed heavily from his director’s cut.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.