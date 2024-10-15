The Man of Steel and his dog Krypto ponder the majesty of planet Earth in a new image from James Gunn’s Superman

Who’s the best boy? Krypto, that’s who! Superman’s forever-faithful canine companion, Krypto, is making his debut today for James Gunn’s Superman, with a moving image of the Man of Steel and his very good boy enjoying a moment away from the madness of planet Earth. Gunn shared the photo on social media on Tuesday alongside a brief history of how Krypto became a part of the filmmaker’s highly-anticipated film, starring David Corenswet as Big Blue.

Today’s image of Superman and Krypto shows the Last Son of Krypton and his favorite doggo, Krypto, enjoying a respite from crime-fighting on the moon. As the Earth rotates in the distance, the heroes take a moment to enjoy a job well done and listen for when they’re needed next. Surprisingly, the image is calming as the Earth spins on its axis, with Supes and Krypto observing their beloved blue dot:

In his post, Gunn says Superman‘s Krypto is inspired by his dog Ozu, whom he and Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker) adopted at the start of writing the upcoming film. Gunn details the growing pains of bringing Ozu into their home and the destruction that ensued, including eaten furniture, shoes, and Gunn’s laptop. Ozu’s arrival and unhinged disposition prompted Gunn to add Krypto to his Superman script.

Superman will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The film will also feature Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

Do you have any fun “pet destruction” stories? My wife and I adopted a kitten roughly a year and a half ago, and she’s a handful! Her name is Loki, which could not be more fitting as she is an agent of chaos. She climbs on everything, loves to sing the songs of her people, and is a bottomless pit when it comes to chowing down on cat food. I wouldn’t change anything about her; she is family.

James Gunn’s Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025. What do you think about the first image of Krypto? Let us know in the comments below.

