The Man of Steel and his dog Krypto ponder the majesty of planet Earth in a new image from James Gunn’s Superman

Who’s the best boy? Krypto, that’s who! Superman’s forever-faithful canine companion, Krypto, is making his debut today for James Gunn’s Superman, with a moving image of the Man of Steel and his very good boy enjoying a moment away from the madness of planet Earth. Gunn shared the photo on social media on Tuesday alongside a brief history of how Krypto became a part of the filmmaker’s highly-anticipated film, starring David Corenswet as Big Blue.

Today’s image of Superman and Krypto shows the Last Son of Krypton and his favorite doggo, Krypto, enjoying a respite from crime-fighting on the moon. As the Earth rotates in the distance, the heroes take a moment to enjoy a job well done and listen for when they’re needed next. Surprisingly, the image is calming as the Earth spins on its axis, with Supes and Krypto observing their beloved blue dot:

In his post, Gunn says Superman‘s Krypto is inspired by his dog Ozu, whom he and Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker) adopted at the start of writing the upcoming film. Gunn details the growing pains of bringing Ozu into their home and the destruction that ensued, including eaten furniture, shoes, and Gunn’s laptop. Ozu’s arrival and unhinged disposition prompted Gunn to add Krypto to his Superman script.

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

Superman will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The film will also feature Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

James Gunn's Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.