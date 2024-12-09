James Gunn’s Superman planning to leap a “day and a half of pickup shots” in a single bound to enhance the film

While responding to a fan inquiry, James Gunn says he’s scheduling a “day and half” of pickup shots for his Superman film.

Superman, set photos, David Corenswet

James Gunn is setting the record straight about going back behind the camera for his Superman film in the wake of deceptive reports. While responding to a fan inquiry on Threads this weekend, Gunn clarified that he’s scheduling a “day and a half” of pickup shots, not reshoots, to enhance his Superman film. Responding to the additional footage rumor and whether or not he plans to shoot more footage for the foundational superhero film, Gunn said:

“Sort of. Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

While some fans challenged Gunn’s response in some poorly veiled attempt to out him about filming new scenes, others commended Gunn for his transparency, saying they appreciate hearing from the horse’s mouth instead of being kept in the dark. James Gunn has traditionally been up-front about his intentions for projects he lays hands on. His behavior could stem from being an old-school film fan and knowing what it’s like to fan out over things you feel passionately about.

A lot is riding on James Gunn’s Superman. The Gods and Monsters arc of the new DCU kicks off with the seven-episode animated series Creature Commandos, but many await Superman like it’s the end all be all of the franchise. If Gunn’s Superman film stumbles at the box office – and with fans – it brings Gunn and Safran’s ability to lead DC Studios into question, tainting enthusiasm for future projects. Superman blows everyone’s socks off in a perfect world, teeing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Clash of Empires), The Authority, Teen Titans, and more. I shudder to think of the backlash if Superman doesn’t land with precision, especially as someone whose job is to report on such things.

Thankfully, Gunn sounds highly confident about his Superman film, and pickup shots could enhance the film in ways we’ve yet to realize. I hope Superman comes out of the gate swinging, instilling confidence in fans and getting them jazzed about the DCU’s future. I’m dying to see Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and my friends have been up my ass about reading The Authority for months. A strong showing from Superman could only mean good things for the DCU’s future. Let us pray.

