James Gunn reveals why he cast David Corenswet as Superman instead of Nicholas Hoult

While this weekend at the box office belongs to Jurassic World Rebirth, the next two-day respite from work (for most) belongs to the Man of Steel in the red trunks, Superman! James Gunn’s highly anticipated superhero film flies into theaters on July 11, giving the DCU a fresh start after years of Zack Snyder-directed sequels, subpar solo films, and outliers that deserved better – I’m looking at you, Blue Beetle, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. Leaping tall buildings in a single bound for Superman is David Corenswet. However, there’s an Elseworlds scenario in which Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) suited up as Big Blue, but James Gunn wanted a particular chemistry for his latest DC film.

During an interview on Jake’s Takes, Gunn spoke about choosing the right person to play Superman, saying, “A lot of time casting is finding the right person for the right role,” Gunn said. “Most people [auditioning for Superman] weren’t doing anything wrong, they just didn’t fit how I envisioned this Superman to be. Nicholas Hoult auditioned. He’s a great actor. Some might say he’s better than David in certain ways, but he just didn’t fit the role. That’s why he didn’t get that.”

“As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nicholas is just more controlled,” Gunn elaborated. “One of the things we were doing was mixing and matching Lois and Clark actors when we were auditioning them. I wanted to make sure we had that chemistry right. The truth is Nicholas, who is a more controlled actor, had a really good chemistry with another Lois who was less controlled. They were opposites. David had better chemistry with Rachel [Brosnahan] because she’s a very controlled actor and Davis is a little bit more loose. That creates a different dynamism on screen.”

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

Are you excited about Superman coming to theaters next weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.