James Gunn shares a new look at Ultraman for DC’s upcoming Superman film

You might want to stay off the internet for the next two weeks to avoid spoilers for James Gunn’s Superman. DC Studios, and by extension, Gunn, are going hard in the paint to promote the upcoming superhero film, and some fans are beginning to get upset. On Tuesday afternoon, James Gunn shared a new look at Ultraman, an evil alternate-universe counterpart of Superman and the leader of the Crime Syndicate, to social media, effectively ruining the character’s reveal for some.

Interestingly, Gunn’s Ultraman looks unlike his comic book counterpart. The character is covered in beige-colored armor and wears goggles over his eyes. Ultraman looks more like a Star Wars villain than an evil version of Superman, but it’s just a singular image. It could be David Corenswet beneath the armor, his identity revealed to the Man of Steel later in the film. We’ll need to wait to find out.

I’ve posted the image of Ultraman below to give you a fighting chance at not being spoiled.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.