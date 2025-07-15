Superman: We dig into the comics that inspired James Gunn

James Gunn’s Superman is finally out. The wait is over. And yes, I’ve finally had the chance to sit down and check it out.

When it comes to this particular take on the iconic blue Boy Scout, James Gunn has been open about which DC Comics stories inspired his hopeful, unabashedly corny vision of Superman. In fact, for nerds like me, he even went a step further—publishing a curated Superman Reading Guide made up of the stories that helped shape his film. Naturally, I dove in. And to my delight, not only were two of my personal favorite Superman runs included, but I also finally got around to reading a few I had missed.

So, here’s a comprehensive overview of every Superman comic Gunn cited as inspiration for his film. Let’s get into it.

1. All-Star Superman (Grant Morrison & Frank Quitely)

First up—and probably the most referenced of the bunch—is All-Star Superman, written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Frank Quitely. This 12-issue series, which ran from 2005 to 2008, is considered a masterpiece. It was also the very first image Gunn posted when he took over the DCU in 2022, and the story remains the film’s primary tonal and thematic touchstone.

But All-Star Superman doesn’t retread the origin story. Instead, it begins at the end. Superman, after rescuing Dr. Leo Quintum during a failed solar mission, becomes overexposed to solar radiation. Ironically, the sun—the very source of his power—is now killing him. His cells begin to deteriorate, and he learns that he’s dying.

However, with this tragedy comes a temporary gift: enhanced powers and a kind of kryptonite immunity. Superman is stronger than ever—but on borrowed time.

This leads to what Morrison dubs “The Twelve Labors of Superman”—twelve world-shaping tasks Kal-El wants to complete before he dies. They’re not all clearly defined, and even Clark isn’t sure how many he’s completed by the end. But the point is clear: it’s Superman on a mission to leave the world better than he found it. It’s beautiful, emotional, and at times, soul-crushing in the best way.

Highlights include Lois Lane getting temporary superpowers (thanks to a formula derived from Superman’s DNA), and the two of them flying around and making out on the moon. It’s romantic, surreal, and comic book bliss.

2. Lex Luthor: Man of Steel (Brian Azzarello & Lee Bermejo)

While All-Star Superman defines the tone of the film, Lex Luthor: Man of Steel shapes its villain. This five-issue limited series from 2005—written by Brian Azzarello and illustrated by Lee Bermejo—offers perhaps the definitive take on Lex Luthor. It was also my first time reading it, and wow, it’s good.

Here, Luthor isn’t just a mad scientist or megalomaniac—he’s a calculated corporate manipulator waging a PR war against Superman. His plan? To turn public sentiment against the Man of Steel by creating his own superhero: a genetically engineered champion named Hope. Along the way, Luthor uses figures like Toyman and a sinister operative named Orr to sow chaos and discredit Superman.

What I loved about this one is the corporate thriller vibe. It’s less supervillain, more boardroom warfare. You really get inside Luthor’s head—and understand his inferiority complex, jealousy, and ruthless drive. It’s clear that Gunn pulled heavily from this version of Lex for the movie.

3. Superman for All Seasons (Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale)

Now we get personal. Superman for All Seasons is one of my all-time favorites, and arguably the Smallville of comic books. This four-issue miniseries, released in 1998, was my introduction to Superman comics. I read it in the early 2000s, and it holds a nostalgic place in my heart.

Each issue is structured around a season—Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter—and each is narrated by a different person from Superman’s life.

Spring is told by Pa Kent and captures Clark’s small-town beginnings. We see him discovering his powers (like flight during a tornado rescue), learning his origins, and ultimately leaving Smallville, encouraged by Lana Lang, to work as a reporter in Metropolis.

is told by Pa Kent and captures Clark’s small-town beginnings. We see him discovering his powers (like flight during a tornado rescue), learning his origins, and ultimately leaving Smallville, encouraged by Lana Lang, to work as a reporter in Metropolis. Summer shifts to Lois Lane’s perspective. It’s classic Superman—public rescues, newsroom bumbling, and Lois unaware that her awkward colleague Clark is the same man saving the world. There are shades of the Christopher Reeve films here, and it’s just delightful.

shifts to Lois Lane’s perspective. It’s classic Superman—public rescues, newsroom bumbling, and Lois unaware that her awkward colleague Clark is the same man saving the world. There are shades of the Christopher Reeve films here, and it’s just delightful. Fall is Luthor’s chapter. In this one, Lex unleashes an airborne virus called Toxin and manipulates a woman named Jenny Vaughn (who adores Superman) into becoming a monstrous weapon. Superman manages to save the city—literally making it rain medicine—but not everyone survives. It’s heartbreaking.

is Luthor’s chapter. In this one, Lex unleashes an airborne virus called Toxin and manipulates a woman named Jenny Vaughn (who adores Superman) into becoming a monstrous weapon. Superman manages to save the city—literally making it rain medicine—but not everyone survives. It’s heartbreaking. Winter, narrated by Lana Lang, brings the story full circle. After his failure to save Jenny, Clark retreats home. Lana returns, confesses she always loved him—before he was Superman. But she doesn’t want to be with him anymore. She just wants to be his friend. After saving Smallville from a devastating flood, Superman rediscovers his purpose and heads back to Metropolis.

This series is heartfelt, intimate, and gorgeously illustrated. Tim Sale’s artwork? Chef’s kiss. It’s Americana mythology done right.

While other comics and characters helped shape Gunn’s Superman, these three are the core ingredients—the mood board for both the film and its emotional backbone.

And honestly? Reading these before or after seeing the movie makes the whole experience richer. I liked the film on first viewing. Now I’m tempted to go back and watch it again with fresh eyes.

Let me know which of these stories is your favorite—or if you’re planning to check them out. And if Gunn’s Superman got you back into comics the way it did for me… welcome back.