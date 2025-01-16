Hear the story that inspired Ridley Scott’s film in the new trailer for the Netflix documentary Surviving Black Hawk Down

The new Netflix documentary gives the accounts from multiple points of view in the intense Battle of Mogadishu, which served as the inspiration for Black Hawk Down.

Today, in partnership with RSA, Netflix announced the trailer and premiere date for Surviving Black Hawk Down, a three-part 360-degree telling of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, whose events served as inspiration for Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning film Black Hawk Down, which starred Josh Hartnett. The description of the events revisited in this film reads, “On Oct. 3, 1993, when an American task force was sent out to capture two of Aidid’s lieutenants, his militia retaliated, managing to take down two Black Hawk helicopters that had been assisting from above. With each downed helicopter, soldiers were dispatched to recover the men who had been inside each aircraft, turning what had been a military strike operation into a rescue mission.”

The logline for this new documentary states,

“Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down, blending raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of The Battle of Mogadishu.”

This new documentary comes from director Jack MacInnes. The producers of the film include Jamal Osman and Emma Supple. Dominic Crossley-Holland and Tom Pearson are the executive producers on this film. The movie comes from production company RSA and Dominic Crossley Holland, Global Head of Unscripted RSA stated, “RSA are thrilled to bring this compelling story to a new audience with Netflix, almost 25 years after Ridley’s iconic movie. It’s a gripping tale, and powerful and moving to hear from both US forces and Somalis for the first time.”

The three-episode docuseries features new interviews with members of the Army Rangers and Delta Force — the special operation units that worked together on Oct. 3, 1993. Additionally, the residents of Mogadishu will also featured throughout the documentary, which interestingly includes militiamen who fought against US forces, local women who found themselves trapped in a war zone with nowhere to hide, and a party photographer-turned-war documentarian who was prompted to bring his camera to the front lines out of a personal sense of duty to capture the reality of what was happening to his home.

Surviving Black Hawk Down streams globally on Netflix on FEBRUARY 10.

