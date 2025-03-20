I Pretended to be a Missing Girl: Sydney Sweeney to star in thriller based on Reddit story

In addition to starring in the Reddit story, Sydney Sweeney will also produce the project which is being penned by Eric Roth.

You never know when something you post on Reddit will be transformed into a Hollywood movie. THR reports that Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a new thriller based on Joe Cote’s Reddit short story titled “I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family.”

No director is attached to the project yet, but Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) is writing the script. In addition to starring, Sweeny will produce the film through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner. The story centers on “ a young woman who shows up at a family’s doorsteps ten years after their 18-year-old daughter went missing. Her plan is to convince the family she is their missing child, and stay just for one night — long enough to steal some valuables and get away. ”

Warner Bros. acquired the rights to the project in a “ competitive situation, ” and now that Sweeney is involved, the project is on the fast track.

Sweeney will next be seen starring alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in Paul Feig’s The Housemaid. Based on the novel of the same name by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid finds Sweeney playing Millie, “ Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. “

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “ Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads. “

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, added: “ I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be. “

The Housemaid is set for a December 25th release.