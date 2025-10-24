Movie News

Sylvester Stallone initially passed on Creed because the original script killed off Rocky

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone, CreedSylvester Stallone, Creed

Sylvester Stallone returned to his most famous role in Creed, but he initially refused to sign on because the original script killed off Rocky Balboa.

I was never comfortable,” Stallone told GQ. “I dodged that bullet for two years, three years. And Ryan Coogler was very persistent, kept pushing it. And we had the same agent, but I didn’t want to do it, because the way he had written it, Rocky dies. He gets Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Stallone continued, “I have a big thing about characters like that dying, I’d much rather them get on a train going somewhere, you never see them again, but to die, it would just bum the audience out completely.

The script was rewritten with Balboa now battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and surviving. “So once we got over that, I said, okay, we’ll give it a shot,” Stallone said. “And it was a lot of dramatic acting in that, ’cause I couldn’t use my body. I’m not fighting. So that was a good challenge. And it turned out pretty well.

Related
Awesome Art’s Tribute To Drew Struzan

Stallone returned for Creed II, where he reunited with Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, but he didn’t come back for Creed III. Michael B. Jordan explained that it was time to truly focus on Adonis Creed, saying, “It’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.Creed IV is in the works.

Rocky’s next appearance, sort of, will come in I Play Rocky, a film about the making of Rocky, the 1976 movie that launched Stallone’s career and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film “tells the true story of an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told no at every turn, Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.“ Peter Farrelly (Green Book) is directing from a script by Peter Gamble (Trenches). Anthony Ippolito plays Stallone, and the likeness is pretty damn uncanny in set photos.

Source: GQ
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,301 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Sylvester Stallone News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 3 weeks ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?