Takashi Miike starts filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo this month

Posted 2 hours ago

Takashi Miike, the Japanese director behind films such as Audition and Ichi the Killer, has lined up his next picture, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which will offer an international twist on the series that first caused controversy back in 1992 via Abel Ferrara and Harvey Keitel.

For this installment — which begins filming this month — Takashi Miike has gathered the likes of Shun Oguri, Lily James and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. As per Deadline, the movie “will follow the Bad Lieutenant (Oguri), a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves.”

So what does Takashi Miike have in store for viewers? As he put it, “A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now. I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. I’m confident we are about to break through every limit, to create unforgettable entertainment. Get ready for the ride with us.”

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo is lined up at Neon and will look to find an international distributor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Takashi Miike is about as prolific of a director as one can get, with well over 100 movies to his credit. And Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo isn’t even the only one he’s got in some phase of production, either, as it was just announced that he’s going to team up with singer Charlie XCX for a forthcoming project as well.

Expanding Bad Lieutenant internationally seems like a natural choice. We first saw it in New York and then New Orleans courtesy of Werner Herzog and Nicolas Cage. That Miike — whose distinct style can lend to the chaos set forth already — is heading the next venture fits perfectly and will no doubt be a must-see flick.

What do you think of Takashi Miike directing a Bad Lieutenant movie? What do you see him bringing that Ferrara and Herzog hadn’t? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
