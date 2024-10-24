Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for a years-old argument from the Cheers days

The Cheers actors reunite on Ted and Woody’s podcast as they explore the happy memories as well as the bad memories.

frasier ted Danson

The new Frasier series premieres episodes of season 2 on Paramount+, and Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson have started the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, so it’s inevitable that Grammer would reunite with his good ol’ drinking buddies for an episode on the podcast. While the former co-stars would obviously start reminiscing about working on Cheers together, things would also get pretty deep as Danson and Grammer explore some of Grammer’s tragic past and confront some seemingly unresolved conflicts of the past.

As the actors have grown and matured, Danson has taken it upon himself to apologize to Grammer for an argument between them that happened on Cheers. According to Variety, Danson explained, “I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once.” Grammer responded, “Yeah, you came and told me that one day.” Then Danson continued, “It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing and I almost feel like apologizing to you. No, I don’t feel like — I apologize to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn’t. And I really do apologize.”

Grammer obliged, thanked Danson for the apology and reciprocated the sentiment in wishing they “spent some more time together.” Grammer would then poetically express, “My love for you has always been as easy as the day. As easy as the sunrise.”

As season 2 of the Frasier revival streams, Grammer would make no secret how he would want to bring a number of fan favorites back to the show. Grammer expresses zeal for the possibility of bringing back Shelley Long, Ted Danson, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce. He explains, “It’s just a matter of willingness to be on the show. And if there’s a good story. I’d still love to have Shelley come back and play Diane, for one more sense of closure for Frasier. Because now that he’s back in Boston, there are things that will come up, and I think that she would be one of them. And Ted, we have a few ideas for that.”

Source: Variety
