Ted Lasso Season 4 welcomes all-star cast members back to the green as several new players get drafted

Apple TV+ wants Ted Lasso fans to believe that good things can happen if you hold onto hope. After months of anticipation, word that fan-favorite actors will return for Ted Lasso Season 4 is starting to spread! According to reports, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift will join Jason Sudeikis for another season of feel-good comedy with a dramatic twist for Ted Lasso Season 4.

The fourth season of Sudeikis’ beloved comedy finds Ted coaching a women’s soccer team. The new episodes feature Hannah Waddingham returning as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as player-turned-assistant coach Roy Kent, Juno Temple as former model-turned-businesswoman Keeley Jones, Brendan Hunt as Lasso’s friend and coaching partner Coach Beard, and Jeremy Swift as Rebecca’s right-hand man, Leslie Higgins.

In addition to the six returning actors, Ted Lasso Season 4 welcomes seven new cast members, including Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Jude Mack (Netflix’s Back in Action), Faye Marsay (Andor), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane, Enola Holmes 2), and Grant Feely. Feely plays Ted’s son, Henry, replacing Gus Turner, who played Henry in previous seasons. Character details for the other additions remain a mystery.

Cameras started rolling for Ted Lasso Season 4 on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. We expect the show to pick up where Season 3 left off, with Ted leaving Richmond and returning home to be closer to his son and ex-wife (Andrea Anders), with other Richmond-related characters embracing new paths.

The logline for Ted Lasso Season 4 reads, “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” In the new season, Ted coaches a second division women’s team.

Previously, Jason Sudeikis was the only star guaranteed to return for Ted Lasso Season 4. With Waddingham, Goldstein, Temple, Hunt, and Swift signing on, celebrations for a proper union can begin.

How do you think the Richmond family reunites after everyone goes their separate ways? What new challenges will Ted and his friends face while coaching a new team? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.