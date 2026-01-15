The bear, a bong, and bad decisions unleash chaos in the new and expletive-filled trailer for Ted Season 2

Ah, high school, a time of innocence lost, questionable decisions, and the feeling that you’re invincible. Looking back, I’m surprised I survived the experience or didn’t get arrested for any number of alarming crimes. If I could travel back in time, I’d give myself a stern talking to. Then again, old me would likely give myself the finger and quote The Big Lebowski or Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. You little shit. I could save you so much pain and confusion. Anyway, who wants to talk about horny bears who love to smoke weed? Today, Peacock is proud to present a hilarious trailer for Ted Season 2, premiering on Peacock on March 5, 2026.

The new trailer arrives one month after Ted creator Seth MacFarlane signed a first-look deal with UCP for his Fuzzy Door production studio. According to Deadline, the multi-year arrangement has been in the works for months. It will have Fuzzy Door developing and producing shows, primarily for UCP and potentially for other arms of Universal Studio Group.

What’s the Ted prequel series about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the Ted prequel series:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

What happens in Ted Season 2?

Today’s expletive-filled trailer for Ted Season 2 finds the lovable bear and a young John Bennett still attending high school, but on the verge of becoming adults. Perish the thought. As the duo continues to navigate the pitfalls of ignorance, they explore uncharted territory, sex chat hotlines, Dungeons & Dragons, adultery, and the limits of their lungs when Old Man Marijuana comes a callin’.

“Set in 1994, with the senior year of high school underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and the likable but awkward John. Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and frequently clashes with his liberal niece Blaire, an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.”

Are you excited for Ted Season 2 to launch on Peacock on March 5? Let us know in the comments section below.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.