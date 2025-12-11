Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Season 2 gets a premiere date and new images

The bear is back! In the midst of today’s Supergirl teaser trailer excitement, a welcome update for Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Season 2 is also making headlines. According to reports, the sophomore season of the Ted prequel series is set to premiere on Peacock on March 5, 2026. In addition to announcing the series’s anticipated return – the first season debuted in January 2024 – NBCUniversal shared a gallery of first-look images from the eight-episode season.

MacFarlane’s first-look deal details

Photos and a release date aren’t the only updates we’re getting. We’ve also learned that MacFarlane is signing a first-look deal with UCP for his Fuzzy Door production studio. According to Deadline, the multi-year arrangement has been in the works for months. It will have Fuzzy Door developing and producing shows, primarily for UCP and potentially for other arms of Universal Studio Group.

More Ted is on the way

If Ted Season 2 isn’t enough to satisfy your desire for more cuddly and crass comedy, fear not! MacFarlane is developing Ted: The Animated Series (working title) for Peacock, which picks up where the Ted films left off, with a voice cast featuring the movie’s stars, including MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth, reprising their roles. MacFarlane serves as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner on the Ted prequel series alongside Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

A note about Ted‘s production

To help explain the prequel’s lengthy production, MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh posted a note to fans, saying it takes a village to make a show as complex as Ted happen. The trio also jokes that the best way to increase Ted’s viewership is to leave the episodes playing “to completion” on multiple devices, so that the powers that be can see those sweet viewership numbers.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Ted prequel series:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

What’s Ted Season 2 about?

And here is the setup for Season 2, courtesy of Deadline: “Set in 1994, with the senior year of high school underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and the likable but awkward John. Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and frequently clashes with his liberal niece Blaire, an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.”

Ted Season 2 first-look images

You can check out the first-look images for Ted Season 2 below: