Ted: The Animated Series to bring the foul-mouthed teddy bear to Peacock with Wahlberg and Seyfried returning

While Sleep Token fans are obsessed with Jerry, the Flamingo, leading up to the band’s new album, “Even in Arcadia,” Peacock is losing its stuffing for a teddy bear named Ted. Why the Sleep Token reference? What can I say? It’s timely, and I’m obsessed. Seth MacFarlane’s mega-popular Ted franchise is already dominating the live-action space with two films and a hit television series, but now it’s looking to conquer the animation arena. Peacock announced Ted: The Animated Series today, bringing the foul-mouthed teddy bear to screens like never before.

Seth MacFarlane will reprise his role as the voice of Ted for the animated series. In addition to playing Snuggle’s evil twin (not really), MacFarlane is producing all episodes with executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family), who also executive produced the live-action series Ted.

Ted: The Animated Series gets the band back together with Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney joins the cast as the voice of Apollo while Liz Richman plays Ruth.

Ted: The Animated Series follows the success of the live-action TV series, which was recently renewed for a second season. The show launched to banger ratings in January 2024, remaining at the top of the U.S. charts for two months after its debut. Peacock said in June that it’s the platform’s most-watched series in the United States, and its popularity extends to other territories like the U.K., Australia, and Canada.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Ted TV series courtesy of Peacock:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

