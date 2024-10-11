Terrifier 3: What Did You Think?

Damien Leone’s latest blood-soaked gore-fest is now playing in theaters, so why not let us know what you think of Terrifier 3.

In the cinematic battle between the clowns, I doubt many believed that Art would win over Joker. However, Terrifier 3 is shaping up to become a big success, while Joker: Folie à Deux is struggling. The latest installment of Damien Leone’s blood-soaked gore-fest is now playing in theaters and has been receiving rave reviews. There have also been reports of people vomiting during screenings, which is pretty much a seal of approval for a movie like this. Terrifier 3 has already taken in $2.6 million in Thursday night previews, which is all the more impressive when you consider that it cost just $2 million to make.

“ After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives, ” reads the description for Terrifier 3. “ As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe. ” The film features David Howard Thornton reprising the role of Art the Clown alongside Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, Chris Jericho as Burke, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa. Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Jon Abrahams, and Clint Howard also appear.

Leone has already said he’s working on Terrifier 4 (although it may be the end of the franchise), so we haven’t seen the last of Art the Clown.

Our own Tyler Nichols was a big fan of the new sequel, calling it the best of the franchise so far. “ The entire opening sequence is ridiculously impressive. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a slasher but it ramps things up so quickly and heads firmly into: ‘Did they just do that?’ territory, ” Nichols wrote. “ It’s one of many iconic scenes that puts shocking kills at the forefront but makes sure not to skimp on the tension. There are great shots that fully utilize the Christmas atmosphere. The acting is much better this time around, with nearly everyone that returns improving their performances. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

You can let us know what you think of Terrifier 3 in the comments below, and why not tell us what your favourite kill was while you’re at it.