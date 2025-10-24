Terrifier The ARTcade Game finally gets an official release date and main theme reveal in a new trailer

After making his Fortnite debut yesterday, Art the Clown is ready to level up in his own video game, titled Terrifier: The ARTcade Game! Developer Relevo announced the title’s official release date with a new trailer today, with the game set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 21, 2025.

In the new trailer for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, Art the Clown frustratingly plays his upcoming beat-em-up on a Nintendo Switch. He eventually starts enjoying himself after seeing how violent the game is, with plenty of victims waiting to be on the receiving end of one of his creative kills.

In Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, Art can use a variety of weapons and team up with up to four players in local co-op mode for more bloody fun! The game even has “over-the-top” finishing moves!

Some other key features for the game include:

Gorgeous Pixel Art and Animation – The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action.

– The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action. Bloody Arsenal of Weapons – From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into bloody pulp.

– From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into bloody pulp. Diverse Stages and Boss Battles – Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. Prepare yourself for intense boss battles that will test your skills.

– Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. Prepare yourself for intense boss battles that will test your skills. Chiptune Soundtrack – Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic.

– Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic. Multiple Game Modes – With six different game modes, whether you’re looking for a quick beat ’em up session or an extended challenge, there’s a mode that fits your style.

