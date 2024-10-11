Terrifier: The ARTcade Game trailer: sidescrolling beat-’em-up coming in 2025

The Terrifier franchise just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Terrifier 3 is now in theatres (you can read our review at THIS LINK) and looking to be a mega-hit (especially when taking its $5 million budget into account), novelizations and a podcast are in the works, Terrifier 4 has already been promised – and now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed that a video game is coming in 2025! The game is called Terrifier: The ARTcade Game and it’s described as being “a sidescrolling beat-’em-up that pays tribute to legendary titles like Splatterhouse, Double Dragon, Battletoads, and Streets of Rage.” A trailer has arrived online to give a preview of what a sidescrolling Art the Clown beat-’em-up looks like, and you can watch that in the embed above.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. It offers fans the chance to step into the chaos of Art the Clown’s world with a blood-soaked blend of retro nostalgia and modern multiplayer madness. Players step into the role of Art the Clown as he disrupts movie sets where films about his own gruesome acts are being shot. Instead of letting the cameras capture the staged terror, Art will be tearing through hordes of policemen, firewomen, camera operators, stunt performers, makeup artists, and even unsuspecting civilians. The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action. Players can also team up with up to 4 players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together or against each other in various game modes, each offering its own unique challenges.

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve . Here’s some more information: After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe. Speaking with USA Today, writer/director Damien Leone revealed that the new sequel takes place five years after the events of Terrifier 2.

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck, who has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. FX legend Tom Savini will also be showing up, in an unspecified role. The same goes for Jon Abrahams, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, and legendary character actor Clint Howard. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

