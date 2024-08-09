Thanksgiving 2: Eli Roth teases Addison Rae returning for sequel

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving was a fun holiday slasher, and the studio didn’t take long to get the ball rolling on a sequel. While speaking with Variety, Roth said that co-writer Jeff Rendell and himself were about to submit the script for Thanksgiving 2 to the studio and teased that Addison Rae could be returning.

“ I love Addison Rae, ” Roth said. “ We kept her alive for a reason. It doesn’t feel like a ‘Thanksgiving’ movie without Addison Rae. ” Rae played Gaby in the film, one of Jessica’s (Nell Verlaque) friends who narrowly escaped death at the hands of the mysterious killer. Variety notes that Rae hasn’t officially been signed to the sequel yet.

Earlier this year, Verlaque said she is expecting to return for Thanksgiving 2. “ To my knowledge, yes. I think that it’ll be a continuation of where we last saw (her character). So we’ll see. But right now, I think so, ” she said. “ When I’ve spoken to Eli about what he wants to do, I think he wants to flesh out the characters a lot – you know, these are traumatic events that happen to these people. And I think the reason the first one worked so well is [because] the relationships between everyone were very strong and you understood all of that. ” Rick Hoffman, who played Jessica’s father, also hinted he would be returning.

Thanksgiving 2 is aiming for a 2025 release, and Roth will undoubtedly need a win by that point because his latest film has been receiving some devastating reviews. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett as Lillith, an infamous outlaw who returns to the place where she grew up and forms an alliance with a team of misfits to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe.