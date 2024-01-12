Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving gets a digital release next week, Blu-ray and DVD release later this month

Eli Roth’s slasher Thanksgiving gets a digital release next week and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD by the end of the month

Following a November theatrical release, Eli Roth’s long-awaited slasher Thanksgiving (read our review HERE, check out our interview with Roth at THIS LINK) received a PVOD release at the end of last month (you can rent or buy it on Amazon), and now Sony has confirmed that Thanksgiving is going to receive a digital release on January 16th, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on January 30th.

Thanksgiving is a feature expansion of the faux trailer Roth made for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse sixteen years ago. Roth has been wanting to make a feature version of Thanksgiving ever since he made the faux trailer, and even wrote the screenplay with Jeff Rendell (who played the homicidal pilgrim in the trailer) a dozen years ago. The feature has happened thanks to Spyglass Media stepping in to provide the funding. Roth jumped at the chance to get the movie made, even though it meant having Deadpool‘s Tim Miller take over as director on the reshoots for his video game adaptation Borderlands.

Roth and Rendell produced the film with Roger Birnbaum. Spyglass chairman and CEO Gary Barber and president of production Peter Oillataguerre serve as executive producers alongside Kate Harrison and Greg Denny of Cream Productions Inc. Oillataguerre and SVP Production & Development Chris Stone oversaw the project for Spyglass while Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs oversaw for TriStar.

If you’ve watched the original Thanksgiving trailer, you have a good idea of what this slasher movie is going to be about, but here’s the synopsis: After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday .

The film stars Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Addison Rae (He’s All That), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker), Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S), Gina Gershon (Bound), comedian Tim Dillon (who was in a TV show called Thanksgiving), Rick Hoffman (Hostel), Gabriel Davenport (Mistletoe Time Machine), Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), and Jenna Warren (The Young Arsonists).

Thanksgiving comes to digital and Blu-ray with the following bonus features: – Deleted & Extended Scenes – Outtakes – Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff’s Early Films – Behind the Screams – Gore Galore – Commentary with Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell . The Behind the Screams, Gore Galore, and Commentary extras will also be available on the DVD edition.

The new releases and the bonus features that are coming with them are previewed in the promo video embedded at the bottom of this article.

I had been looking forward to Thanksgiving ever since seeing the faux trailer with Grindhouse, and I loved the finished film. I’m very glad to know we have a sequel coming in 2025, and will definitely be adding a physical media copy to my collection.

Will you be buying the digital, Blu-ray, or DVD editions of Thanksgiving? Let us know by leaving a comment below.