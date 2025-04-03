The Accountant 2 gets a new trailer, sending brothers on an action-packed mission

Christian Wolff, Ben Affleck’s character from the 2016 action thriller The Accountant, will be making his long-awaited return to the big screen this year – and his comeback is going to be a violent one. The Motion Picture Association ratings board recently revealed that they’ve given The Accountant 2 an R rating for strong violence, and language throughout. That happens to be the same rating the first movie received, for the exact same reasons. Coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios, the film is scheduled to be released on April 25 – and with that date just a few weeks away, a new trailer for the film has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

If you need a refresher, Wikipedia reminds us that Christian Wolff was “a certified public accountant with autism who makes his living (un-)’cooking the books’ (i.e., sanitizing fraudulent financial and accounting records) of criminal and terrorist organizations around the world that are experiencing internal embezzlement.”

Directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque, the team behind the first movie, The Accountant 2 has the following synopsis: When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. Here’s another synopsis: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Jon Bernthal are joined in the cast by J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey. Affleck is also producing the sequel with Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

Are you a fan of The Accountant, and are you looking forward to The Accountant 2? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch the movie last month and gave it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK.