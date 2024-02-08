The Animal Kingdom trailer: French horror film makes its way to the U.S. in March

The French horror film The Animal Kingdom has been making the festival rounds for the last year, and after reaching theatres in its home country last October it ended up earning 12 Nominations at this year’s César Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor. We’ll have to wait a couple weeks to find out if it’s going to win those César Awards (the ceremony is set to be held on February 23rd), but in the meantime a trailer for the film’s American release has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above. Magnet Releasing will be giving The Animal Kingdom a theatrical and VOD release on March 15th.

Directed by Thomas Cailley, who also wrote the screenplay with Pauline Munier, The Animal Kingdom, which is described as “a visionary thriller”, drops viewers into an extraordinary world where mutations in human genetics cause people to transform into hybrid creatures, François does everything he can to save his wife, who is affected by this mysterious condition. As some of the creatures disappear into a nearby forest, François embarks with Emile, their 16-year-old son, on a quest to find her with help from a local police officer. From acclaimed director Thomas Cailley, the film world premiered as the opening night selection of Cannes Un Certain Regard.

Romain Duris (The Beat That My Heart Skipped) stars as François and is joined in the cast by Paul Kircher (Winter Boy) as Emile and Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue Is the Warmest Color) as the helpful local police officer.

Cailley made his feature directorial debut with the comedy Love at First Fight back in 2014 and has since directed six episodes of the mystery series Ad Vitam, which he co-created.

Pierre Guyard produced The Animal Kingdom, with Eve François Machuel serving as executive producer and Philip Boëffard and Christophe Rossignon as associate producers.

What did you think of the trailer for The Animal Kingdom? Does this look like a movie you’d like to check out next month? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.