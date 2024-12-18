The Batman Part II director gives an update on the script and confirms they’re talking about The Penguin season 2

It’s taken longer than expected for The Batman Part II to get off the ground, but the long-awaited sequel is coming. There have been plenty of rumours about what is or isn’t happening with the sequel, but director Matt Reeves finally broke his silence to offer a small update on the status of the script.

While speaking with Zoë Kravitz for Variety, Reeves said they’re “ finishing the script ” and will “ be shooting next year. ” The Batman Part II is slated for an October 2, 2026 release, which will put over four years between the two movies. While I know fans are anxious for the next installment, I’m grateful that Reeves is taking his time to get the sequel right, and hopefully, it will be well worth the wait.

Reeves also confirmed that they’re considering another season of The Penguin. “ Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season, ” he said. “ That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal. “