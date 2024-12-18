The Batman Part II director gives an update on the script and confirms they’re talking about The Penguin season 2

It’s taken longer than expected for The Batman Part II to get off the ground, but the long-awaited sequel is coming. There have been plenty of rumours about what is or isn’t happening with the sequel, but director Matt Reeves finally broke his silence to offer a small update on the status of the script.

While speaking with Zoë Kravitz for Variety, Reeves said they’re “finishing the script” and will “be shooting next year.The Batman Part II is slated for an October 2, 2026 release, which will put over four years between the two movies. While I know fans are anxious for the next installment, I’m grateful that Reeves is taking his time to get the sequel right, and hopefully, it will be well worth the wait.

Reeves also confirmed that they’re considering another season of The Penguin. “Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season,” he said. “That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal.

Earlier this year, Reeves said that he still plans on making The Batman into a trilogy. “Yes, that is still the plan,” Reeves said. “I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned.” The director admitted that some things have shifted, most notably in the choice to showcase Penguin’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power in a TV series. “I had always intended to continue Penguin’s story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power. Because we know that he’s introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who’s not yet in anyone’s eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore,” Reeves explained. “And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn’t Batman’s origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie.

Source: Variety
