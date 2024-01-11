The Beekeeper: Exclusive featurette looks at the stunts and fights of new Jason Statham film!

Our exclusive featurette gives a behind-the-scenes look at the fights and stunts of the Jason Statham / David Ayer action film The Beekeeper

Jason Statham has a whole new batch of scumbags to take apart in his latest action film The Beekeeper (read our review HERE), which is set to reach theatres this Friday, January 12th – so check your local listings and you might even get to catch an early screening tonight. In anticipation of the film’s release, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE featurette that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s stunts and fights, and you can watch that in the embed above.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium), The Beekeeper shows what happens when one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers .

Statham is joined in the cast by Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Black Summer), Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Jeremy Irons (Die Hard with a Vengeance), David Witts (EastEnders), Michael Epp (Secret Invasion), Taylor James (Samson), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Jemma Redgrave (Howards End), and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting).

Statham, Ayer, and Wimmer produced The Beekeeper alongside Bill Block and Chris Long. Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Mark Birmingham serve as executive producers. Block said, “ The Beekeeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe. “

Suicide Squad is the Ayer movie that gets talked about the most these days, but his directing credits also include End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, Bright, and The Tax Collector. Our reviewer Tyler Nichols said, “ Ayer may have really found his calling here (with The Beekeeper). Usually, his action films have a darker tone and realism to them. However, The Beekeeper is more in line with the action films of the 80s and 90s, where the priority is entertainment. There are a lot of corny lines but they’re all done to enhance the experience. Ayer is clearly wanting the audience to have fun with Clay’s revenge mission. “

The Beekeeper sounds like it’s going to deliver exactly what I want to see from a Jason Statham movie, so I look forward to checking it out.

