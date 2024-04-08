Levon’s Trade: David Harbour, Michael Peña & more join Jason Statham in David Ayer’s new action thriller

Deadline reports that principal photography has kicked off on Levon’s Trade, an action thriller starring Jason Statham. The project has also added a few new members to the cast, with David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), Jason Flemyng (Boiling Point) and Arianna Rivas (The Harvest) signing on to appear in Levon’s Trade.

David Ayer is directing Levon’s Trade from a screenplay by none other than Sylvester Stallone, with revisions by Ayer. The project is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Chuck Dixon. The book is the first installment of the Levon Cade series, which consists of eleven novels. With so much material, this could easily be another franchise starter for Statham.

“ Levon Cade (Statham) left his ‘profession’ behind him to go straight and work in construction, ” reads the official synopsis. “ He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life. “

In addition to Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, and Arianna Rivas, the cast of Levon’s Trade also includes Noemi Gonzalez, Emmett Scanlan, Eve Mauro, Maximilian Osinski, Kristina Poli, Andrej Kaminsky, and Isla Gie. The project secured a distribution deal with Amazon MGM earlier this year. It will receive a wide theatrical release in the U.S., with a streaming release on Prime Video in major international territories.

Levon’s Trade marks a quick reunion for David Ayer and Jason Statham, as Ayer directed Statham in The Beekeeper. The old-school action flick was released earlier this year and received a surprisingly positive response. Statham and Ayer clearly work well together, so hopes are high that Levon’s Trade will be another success.