The Black Phone 2: Demián Bichir joins the cast of Scott Derrickson’s horror sequel

Deadline reports that Demián Bichir is set to join the cast of The Black Phone 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror movie.

Exactly who Demián Bichir will play in The Black Phone 2 is being kept under wraps, but he joins original cast members Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora, who are all returning for the sequel. Scott Derrickson is returning to direct, and he also co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but I’m intrigued to see what the sequel will bring. The first film followed “ Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. “

Joe Hill, who wrote the short story on which the film is based, knew a sequel would happen as soon as he saw the mask of The Grabber, the serial killer played by Ethan Hawke. “ As soon as I saw the mask, which was designed by Tom Savini and Jason Baker, as soon as I saw the mask I thought, ‘If this film is a hit, there’ll be a sequel,’ because the mask is so iconic, ” Hill said. “ It is like Freddy Krueger’s glove, it is like Michael Myers’ mask, it is this thing where it’s the imagery, iconic imagery, that haunts people’s sleep. And, look, in horror, guys like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, and Frankenstein, and Dracula, none of these guys stay buried. They all claw their way out of the grave for a sequel and then a threequel. “

Bichir was recently seen starring alongside Salma Hayek in Without Blood. The film, which was written and directed by Angelina Jolie, follows a woman who comes face to face with the man who murdered her father and brother years ago but spared her life. Without Blood premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Universal has slated The Black Phone 2 for an October 17, 2025 release.