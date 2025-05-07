Horror Movie News

The Blood Countess unveils the first image of Isabelle Huppert’s vampire character

By
Posted 2 hours ago
24 years ago, Isabelle Huppert starred in an erotic psychological drama called The Piano Teacher, which won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, where Huppert also earned a Best Actress award (and her co-star Benoît Magimel won Best Actor). The Piano Teacher was based on a novel by Elfriede Jelinek – and now, Huppert and Jelinek have reteamed for a vampire movie called The Blood Countess, where Huppert takes on the role of the title character, Countess Elizabeth Báthory, a 16th-century Hungarian serial killer! MAGNIFY sales recently acquired U.S. and global (excluding Austria, Ex-Yugoslavia, Germany, and Luxembourg) sales rights to the film, and today they have unveiled the first image of Huppert’s character. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

German New Wave artist and filmmaker Ulrike Ottinger directed The Blood Countess and wrote the screenplay with Jelinek. Huppert plays Báthory as she awakens from her long beauty sleep and emerges from the underworld. She and her devoted maid (Birgit Minichmayr) embark on a baroque quest through Vienna to recover the red elixir of life. The book, if found and read by the vampire’s enemies, threatens their vampire realm. Hot on their heels are a vegetarian nephew (Thomas Schubert), his psychotherapist (Lars Eidinger), two vampirologists, a police inspector, and more lively characters in this twisted and humorous vampire tale.

Huppert is joined in the cast by Birgit Minichmayr (Daughters), Lars Eidinger (Dying), Thomas Schubert (Afire), André Jung (The Forger), and Tom Neuwirth, a.k.a. Conchita Wurst (Eurovision Song Contest 2014 winner).

Magnify provided the following statement: “The Blood Countess is an immersive and delightfully eccentric vampire mystery with a vibrant cast of characters, led by the captivating Blood Countess herself. The story unfolds as a highly visual, narrative scavenger hunt — playing with history, modernity, humor, and style. It is the perfect reintroduction of Ottinger’s work to a global audience that has grown in appetite for visually striking, bold and smart genre cinema.” Ottinger added, “This is the right time for the Blood Countess to wake up from her deep sleep and savor the present. The world is upside down and events are repeating themselves in an eerie way. Vienna, with its historic buildings and timeless flair, is the perfect crime scene. With her sophistication, beauty, and calculation, the Blood Countess casts a spell over all those who serve her, flee from her, or pursue her.” Ottinger’s filmmaking career stretches back to the 1970s. Her credits include The Enchantment of the Blue Soldiers, Madame X: An Absolute Ruler, Ticket of No Return, Freak Orlando, Joan of Arc of Mongolia, and more.

Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu of Amour Fou Vienna, Bady Minck of Amour Fou Luxembourg, and Bettina Brokemper of Heimatfilm produced the film, in coproduction with Ulrike Ottinger Filmproduktion.

The first image of Isabelle Huppert as The Blood Countess can be seen below. Are you interested in this film? Let us know by leaving a comment.

