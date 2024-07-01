The Boondock Saints 3: Norman Reedus teases a bigger sequel

It’s been fifteen years since the release of The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, but The Boondocks Saints 3 is still in the works. In fact, according to star Norman Reedus, the sequel is going to be even bigger than the previous two movies.

“ Just that it’s happening, and it’s going to be bigger, ” Norman Reedus told ComingSoon when asked about the third film. “ Yeah, it’s the group that did the John Wick stuff, so they’re making a big thing of it. Yeah, the opening scene of it, I think they’re keeping the original script idea, which is awesome, you know. So there’s obviously we have to break out of jail. We’re in jail, you know. We’ve been in jail for a long time. “

Written and directed by Troy Duffy, the original film starred Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery as fraternal twin Irish brothers Murphy and Connor MacManus. After taking out a couple of Russian mobsters in self-defence, the twins set out to rid their hometown of Boston of all crime, but that attracts the attention of an FBI agent played by Willem Dafoe. Although the 1999 film was a box office failure and received poor reviews upon release, it wound up developing a cult following and was a strong performer on home media. A sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, was released in 2009.

As for Boondock Saints 3, both Reedus and Flanery are expected to return, but Troy Duffy isn’t involved this time, although he is said to be writing a series of Boondock Saints novels. “ I’m thrilled to be working alongside Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films and Todd Myers’ Dragonfly Films to bring more of the story of the Boondock Saints to audiences, ” said Reedus when the project was announced earlier this year. “ I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have long been working toward. We are pressing on without our longtime friend and Captain, Troy Duffy on this one. He has decided to write a Boondock Saints book series and I can’t wait to read it. “

Flanery added: “ Basil and Todd are the perfect partners to bust the brothers out of prison. With Basil and Todd at the helm, this will be the best Saints yet. So now it’s time for the brothers to break out the pea coats, re-load, and get back to work. “

What do you hope to see from The Boondock Saints 3?