The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin book coming from writer Troy Duffy

Written and directed by Troy Duffy, The Boondock Saints starred Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery as fraternal twin Irish brothers Murphy and Connor MacManus. After taking out a couple of Russian mobsters in self-defense, the twins set out to rid their hometown of Boston of all crime, but that attracts the attention of an FBI agent played by Willem Dafoe. Although the 1999 film was a box office failure and received poor reviews upon release, it wound up developing a cult following and was a strong performer on home media. A sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, was released in 2009. Now, a third film that Reedus has said will be even bigger than its predecessors is in the works – but before we get there, Duffy has decided to dig into “the untold story that came before the legend” with the book The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin , which is now available for pre-order in eBook and audiobook (narrated by Duffy) formats via Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. The release date is October 21.

The book has the following description: They were born in Ireland, forged in Boston, and immortalized in the cult classic The Boondock Saints. But before legend, there was blood. Connor and Murphy MacManus slip across the Canadian border chasing the promise of America, only to land in a Boston that chews up the desperate and spits them out. The city’s underworld runs on crime and corruption, and survival means learning fast—or dying faster. Through their friend Rocco, a Mafia foot soldier with a crooked grin, the brothers are dragged deeper into Boston’s ruthless crime scene. Every alley hides a threat. Every handshake hides a blade. And every act of justice demands a darker act in return. But the brothers are fighting more than mob bosses and street thugs. They’re chasing a ghost—the father they never knew—whose violent past may already be carved into their bones. Each step toward the truth pulls them further into a brutal mystery, blurring the line between destiny and choice. This is a gritty Boston crime thriller steeped in Irish-Catholic noir, pulsing with explosive suspense, brotherhood, betrayal, and blood. As Connor and Murphy carve out their own ruthless brand of vigilante justice, the city will come to know their names. Saints. Sinners. Or something in between. You decide.

A press release lets us know that, with his debut novel The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin, “Duffy expands the world he first brought to life on screen. Fans of the film and lovers of crime thrillers alike will find themselves immersed in the gritty streets, morally complex characters, and explosive suspense that define Duffy’s signature style. Steeped in Irish-Catholic noir, this novel delivers unforgettable characters and a cinematic reading experience that will resonate with fans of crime fiction, cult classics, and action-packed storytelling.”

Duffy said, “ This story is about family, loyalty, and the choices that define us. Connor and Murphy’s journey is dark, thrilling, and ultimately unforgettable—a deeper look into the world fans fell in love with on screen. “

Will you be reading The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin? Share your thoughts on this upcoming book by leaving a comment below.