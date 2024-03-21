Norman Reedus & Sean Patrick Flanery are returning for a reimagining of The Boondock Saints that introduces new characters

By the luck of the Irish, a new film in The Boondock Saints series is getting locked and loaded! Deadline says the project is reimagining the brotherly action setup, with Thunder Road, the producer behind John Wick, turning the duo loose on audiences. Thunder Road will partner with Dragonfly Films for the project, with Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, Death Stranding) and Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter) reprising their roles from the original films.

Deadline‘s report says Troy Duffy, who helmed the first two films in the series (The Boondock Saints and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day), will not direct the new movie. The Boondock Saints reimagining revolves around the fraternal twin Irish MacManus Brothers, Connor (Flanery) and Murphy (Reedus), finding new Saints to carry their torch. Although he’s relinquishing the director’s chair, Troy Duffy is still in the Boondock Saints business. Rather than shoot the next film in the series, he’s writing a series of books about the Saints, expanding the universe in prose instead of film.

“When we were given the opportunity to help bring the MacManus brothers back to the screen, we jumped at the chance,” said Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Films. “The unique possibility of building on the iconic mythology and characters for all the long-time fans of the series, as well as opening it up to a whole new generation, is one that we couldn’t be more excited about.”

“I’m thrilled to be working alongside Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films and Todd Myers’ Dragonfly Films to bring more of the story of the Boondock Saints to audiences,” said Reedus about bringing the fan-favorite characters back to screens. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have long been working toward. We are pressing on without our longtime friend and Captain, Troy Duffy on this one. He has decided to write a Boondock Saints book series and I can’t wait to read it.”

“Basil and Todd are the perfect partners to bust the brothers out of prison,” Flanery adds. “With Basil and Todd at the helm, this will be the best Saints yet. So now it’s time for the brothers to break out the pea coats, re-load, and get back to work.”

Despite critics raking the first film over coals, The Boondock Saints is a cult favorite among action fans. The first film in the series only made $30,471 at the box office on a budget of $6M. The sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, fared much better with $10,6M worldwide on a reported budget of $8M. While the totals won’t set the world on fire, it’s been long enough that fans of the MacManus Brothers are itching for another chapter in the series. With the producers of John Wick behind the scenes, the Saints could get a fresh coat of paint that appeals to a broader audience.

Are you excited about The Boondock Saints returning to screens? Let us know in the comments section below.