Will The Boys: Diabolical return for season 2?

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated anthology spin-off of Prime Video’s live-action TV series, The Boys. The series premiered in 2022 with eight episodes that told side stories within the universe of The Boys, each utilizing a distinct animation style. Diabolical was met with rave reviews, but we’ve heard nothing of the series returning for season 2.

While speaking with The Wrap, The Boys creator Eric Kripke gave an update on the status of Diabolical season 2, and it’s not good.

“ I don’t think there’s going to be a Season 2 of Diabolical, ” Kripke said. “ It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven’t gotten a go ahead on that. “

Kripke also commented on the future of The Boys universe. Another spin-off, The Boys: Mexico, is being developed right now. “ The pilot script is being written, ” he said. “ Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer] is a wonderful writer and I think it’s hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it’s] just in that development phase. ”

A prequel series is also in production. Vought Rising has been described as a “ twisted murder mystery ” set in the 1950s. It features the return of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and he’ll be starring alongside Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel, and Aya Cash as Stormfront. Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith will also appear. There are already plans for a second season, as well as a third season of Gen V, but Kripke says the audience has to show up.

We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3. Same applies to Vought Rising Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up.

The season 2 finale of Gen V will premiere on Prime Video on October 22, with the fifth and final season of The Boys set to arrive in 2026.