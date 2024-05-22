Eric Kripke says The Boys: Mexico is still a long way from becoming official

It was announced last year that a new spin-off of The Boys was in development from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. Dubbed The Boys: Mexico, the series is set to join the ever-growing superhero franchise, but before you start getting too excited, we’re still a long way off from seeing it on our screens.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke spoke with Entertainment Weekly to give an update on the spin-off series. “ They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot, ” Kripke said. “ He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it’s a real show. He’s got to write an amazing pilot, he’s probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we’re a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff. “

Kripke added that the series won’t move ahead if it isn’t strong enough to stand on its own. He pointed to Gen V as an example; although the spin-off does have ties to the flagship series (with a crossover happening in the upcoming fourth season), Kripke doesn’t want audiences to have to watch both shows if they don’t want to. “ I really don’t want people to feel they have to watch one [show] to understand the other, ” Kripke said. “ I never want it to feel like homework or mandatory viewing. I think that’s hurt Marvel in a certain amount of ways, and I don’t want to do that. I want you to watch both shows. It certainly expands your enjoyment and experience of both shows because you understand some of the backstory of where things came from, but by no means do you have to. “

It sounds like it could be some time before we see The Boys: Mexico, and that’s assuming it moves forward at all. Producers Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are said to be considering appearing in the series, although they would not have main roles. As for The Boys, the series has been renewed for a fifth season, with the fourth set to premiere on Prime Video on June 13th.