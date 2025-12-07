TV Trailers

The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer confirms a release date and hints at a major Supernatural reunion

By
Posted 54 minutes ago

After four bloody and brutal seasons, The Boys is ready to go out with a bang in 2026 for the show’s fifth and final season. On Saturday evening, during a CCXP Brazil panel in São Paulo, Prime Video unleashed a teaser trailer for The Boys Season 5 and confirmed the show’s return on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) rallies his team – Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiki Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) for one last confrontation against Homelander (Anthony Starr) and others who would see the world go to ruin. The footage offers a first look at Jared Padalecki’s character, setting up a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles, who returns for the final season as Soldier Boy. The nature of Padalecki’s character remains a mystery, although he looks rather stylish in his tracksuit. In addition to Padalecki and Ackles, Misha Collins is also a part of the upcoming events, adding more Supernatural goodness to the mix.

What’s The Boys Season 5 about?

Per the description for “The Boys” Season 5, “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

What can you watch after The Boys ends?

If you’re upset about The Boys coming to an end, don’t be; there’s plenty of ultra-violent superhero action in the pipeline with the spinoff Gen V, the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the upcoming Jensen Ackles-led prequel Vought Rising, and a Mexico-set series still in the works.

Are you excited about The Boys Season 5? What do you think of the new teaser trailer? Will anyone from the team be left standing once all is said and done? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Prime Video
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,858 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest The Boys News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News