The Conjuring: Last Rites initially planned to de-age Ed and Lorraine for flashback scene

The Conjuring: Last Rites opens with a flashback scene of a young Ed and Lorraine Warren, and initially, director Michael Chaves was sure they would just digitally de-age Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. “My answer,” Chaves told Entertainment Weekly, “with full confidence, without a doubt, was, ‘No problem. We’re going to de-age them.’“
However, as Chaves began investigating it, he began to doubt whether digital de-aging was the right move, and it turns out that Farmiga agreed. “Out of the blue, Vera gives me a call and, almost like she’s a psychic herself, she’s just like, ‘You know what? I have a feeling on this. I think you should cast it,’” Chaves said. “At first, it was this weird feeling that is confirming my fears, but it is also a tremendous monkey wrench in the whole thing. I convinced the producers, everyone’s in agreement, and when you get everyone in agreement, it is now very hard to change course.“
Chaves continued, “The way [Vera] articulated it was…When you see Patrick and Vera, there’s comfort. They are kind of sacred and everything works out and you’re very aware of them. If you’re seeing a new Ed and Lorraine Warren, something is a little unsteady about that. I think it makes it a little bit more off-kilter. I shared that with the studio. There was hesitation. Everyone was like, ‘I don’t know if we could do this.’ The proof’s in the pudding. We gotta cast it.“
The young Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites are played by Orion Smith (On the Run) and Madison Lawlor (Green and Gold). As decent as digital de-aging has become over the years, I think this was the right choice.
Our own JimmyO raved about the new installment, which is meant to bring the franchise to an end… for now. “I love this franchise! @theconjuring is back and the fourth film is a charm for this viewer,” he said. “It’s a perfect end to one of my favorite horror series and I’m going to desperately miss @verafarmiga and @thereelpatrickwilson in these roles!” The Conjuring: Last Rites will hit theaters on September 5.