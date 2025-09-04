The Conjuring: Last Rites initially planned to de-age Ed and Lorraine for flashback scene

The Conjuring: Last Rites opens with a flashback scene of a young Ed and Lorraine Warren, and initially, director Michael Chaves was sure they would just digitally de-age Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. “ My answer, ” Chaves told Entertainment Weekly, “ with full confidence, without a doubt, was, ‘No problem. We’re going to de-age them.’ “

However, as Chaves began investigating it, he began to doubt whether digital de-aging was the right move, and it turns out that Farmiga agreed. “ Out of the blue, Vera gives me a call and, almost like she’s a psychic herself, she’s just like, ‘You know what? I have a feeling on this. I think you should cast it,’ ” Chaves said. “ At first, it was this weird feeling that is confirming my fears, but it is also a tremendous monkey wrench in the whole thing. I convinced the producers, everyone’s in agreement, and when you get everyone in agreement, it is now very hard to change course. “

Chaves continued, “ The way [Vera] articulated it was…When you see Patrick and Vera, there’s comfort. They are kind of sacred and everything works out and you’re very aware of them. If you’re seeing a new Ed and Lorraine Warren, something is a little unsteady about that. I think it makes it a little bit more off-kilter. I shared that with the studio. There was hesitation. Everyone was like, ‘I don’t know if we could do this.’ The proof’s in the pudding. We gotta cast it. “

The young Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites are played by Orion Smith (On the Run) and Madison Lawlor (Green and Gold). As decent as digital de-aging has become over the years, I think this was the right choice.