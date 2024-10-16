The Creep Tapes trailer: TV series continuation of the Creep franchise premieres next month

The Creep Tapes trailer gives a glimpse of the six episode series that continues the story that begin in Creep and Creep 2

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series is set to premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services on November 15th, and we’ve heard that the series will launch with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays on both platforms. With the premiere date one month away, a trailer for The Creep Tapes has arrived online and can be viewed in the embed above.

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Duplass provided the following statement: “A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true.” Duplass previously let us know, “The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses. Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled ‘Creep Tapes.’

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks, added: “Patrick and Mark have given us two of the most unique and exciting takes on psychological horror with Creep and Creep 2, both of which amassed a huge fan following and camp audience. We’re thrilled to be working alongside them in expanding this popular franchise with six thrilling episodes that will unfold more of this twisted story and Peachfuzz antics.

Duplass Brothers Productions produced The Creep Tapes with Shudder. Duplass and Brice co-wrote and serve as executive producers, with Brice, who directed both of the films, directing all of the episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers, with Shuli Harel co-executive producing.

What did you think of the trailer for The Creep Tapes? Will you be watching this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

