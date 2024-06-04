The Creep Tapes: the Creep franchise continues with a TV series

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy. Seven years have gone by and we haven’t heard much more about Creep 3 – but IndieWire has just broken the news that the Creep franchise is set to continue with a TV series called The Creep Tapes !

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes has already made it through production. Now it’s being shopped around to potential buyers.

Duplass provided the following statement: “ The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under false pretenses. Each episode exposes a new victim from one of the fabled ‘Creep Tapes.’ “

IndieWire also shared a quote from Duplass that explains why it has taken so long for a new Creep project to go into production: he wasn’t satisfied with Creep 2 and didn’t want to make another entry he wouldn’t be satisfied with. Back in 2020, he said, “ We decided to make Creep 2. We had to almost kill ourselves to make that movie as good as it was. I appreciate how many people liked it but I do feel like it wasn’t as good as it could have been, if I’m being perfectly honest. If we’re going to make a third one, it’d better be super inspired. We are trying and we are putting effort into it, but we are not good enough yet to make it worthwhile, so we are struggling. That’s really it. “

So it’s probably safe to assume that Brice and Duplass feel The Creep Tapes is a “super inspired” idea. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait long to see it.

Are you a Creep fan, and are you interested in The Creep Tapes TV series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.