The unconventional martial arts cult classic, The Crippled Masters, comes to Blu-ray

Posted 11 minutes ago
the crippled mastersthe crippled masters

Severin Films is announcing the Blu-ray release of one of the most unique films in the martial arts genre. The Crippled Masters is a 1979 Chinese Kung Fu film that stars Frankie Shum and Jackie Conn using their skills in the martial arts to defeat evil doers despite not having the use of all their limbs. Blu-ray.com reports that the cult film will be hitting retailers on Black Friday.

The description reads,
“More than four decades ago, “one of the strangest and most shocking martial arts movies ever witnessed” (DVD Talk) drove 42nd Street audiences into a stunned frenzy. Today it remains an “amazing” (Severed Cinema), “genuinely jaw-dropping” (High Def Digest) “undisputed masterpiece” (Grindhouse Database), and is officially licensed on disc in North America for the first time: When a cruel crime boss chops off the arms of a peasant (Sung-Chuan Shen aka Frankie Shum, who was born with Thalidomide Syndrome) and acid-dissolves the lower limbs of a henchman (Chao-Ming Kang aka Jackie Conn, born with small, deformed legs), the two disabled men train under a mysterious master to combine themselves into one unstoppable fighting machine and battle their way to vengeance. Chung Chien Li (THE GUY WITH THE SECRET KUNG FU) and Chen Mu-Chuan (THE IRON MONKEY) co-star in “the FREAKS of martial arts cinema” (1000 Misspent Hours) directed by Chi Lo aka Joe Law (THE DRAGON LIVES AGAIN), newly scanned in 4K from the interpositive with 3 hours of revealing Special Features produced exclusively for this release.”

Special Features:

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE
  • MANDARIN AND ENGLISH AUDIO TRACKS
  • Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng, Co-Producer Of ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE
  • Audio Essay By Cult Cinema Critic Lovely Jon
  • Unleashing The Legends: The Godfathers Of Kung Fu Distribution – Interview With Temple Of Schlock’s Chris Poggiali
  • Original Trailer
  • New Line Cinema U.S. Trailer
  • Subtitles: English SDH, English
  • REGION-FREE

Technical specs:

  • Video
    Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
    Resolution: 1080p
    Original aspect ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio
    TBA
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-50)
  • Playback
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Please note that Blu-ray.com is featuring some conflicting information about the Blu-ray being “region-free” and somehow “region A.” It is not known why it’s listed as both.

Source: Blu-ray.com
Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

