The unconventional martial arts cult classic, The Crippled Masters, comes to Blu-ray

Severin Films is announcing the Blu-ray release of one of the most unique films in the martial arts genre. The Crippled Masters is a 1979 Chinese Kung Fu film that stars Frankie Shum and Jackie Conn using their skills in the martial arts to defeat evil doers despite not having the use of all their limbs. Blu-ray.com reports that the cult film will be hitting retailers on Black Friday.

The description reads,

“More than four decades ago, “one of the strangest and most shocking martial arts movies ever witnessed” (DVD Talk) drove 42nd Street audiences into a stunned frenzy. Today it remains an “amazing” (Severed Cinema), “genuinely jaw-dropping” (High Def Digest) “undisputed masterpiece” (Grindhouse Database), and is officially licensed on disc in North America for the first time: When a cruel crime boss chops off the arms of a peasant (Sung-Chuan Shen aka Frankie Shum, who was born with Thalidomide Syndrome) and acid-dissolves the lower limbs of a henchman (Chao-Ming Kang aka Jackie Conn, born with small, deformed legs), the two disabled men train under a mysterious master to combine themselves into one unstoppable fighting machine and battle their way to vengeance. Chung Chien Li (THE GUY WITH THE SECRET KUNG FU) and Chen Mu-Chuan (THE IRON MONKEY) co-star in “the FREAKS of martial arts cinema” (1000 Misspent Hours) directed by Chi Lo aka Joe Law (THE DRAGON LIVES AGAIN), newly scanned in 4K from the interpositive with 3 hours of revealing Special Features produced exclusively for this release.”

Special Features:

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE

MANDARIN AND ENGLISH AUDIO TRACKS

Audio Commentary With Frank Djeng, Co-Producer Of ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE

Audio Essay By Cult Cinema Critic Lovely Jon

Unleashing The Legends: The Godfathers Of Kung Fu Distribution – Interview With Temple Of Schlock’s Chris Poggiali

Original Trailer

New Line Cinema U.S. Trailer

Subtitles: English SDH, English

REGION-FREE

Technical specs:

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC Resolution: 1080p Original aspect ratio: 2.35:1 Audio

TBA

TBA Subtitles

English SDH

English SDH Discs

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-50)

Blu-ray Disc Single disc (1 BD-50) Playback

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Please note that Blu-ray.com is featuring some conflicting information about the Blu-ray being “region-free” and somehow “region A.” It is not known why it’s listed as both.