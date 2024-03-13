The Crow remake gets a short teaser; full trailer will be released tomorrow

A full trailer for the remake of The Crow will be released tomorrow, but for now there’s a (very) short teaser

After spending more than a decade in development hell, a remake of The Crow (watch it HERE) has made its way through production and is set to receive a theatrical release, courtesy of Lionsgate, on June 7th. A couple weeks ago, we saw the first images of Bill Skarsgard and singer FKA twigs as the new versions of goth rocker Eric Draven and the love of his life, Shelly; images that didn’t go over well with original The Crow director Alex Proyas. Now we’ve been informed that a full trailer for the film will be released online tomorrow – and while we wait for that, a (very) short teaser has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above. In this teaser, we’re treated to the sight of Skarsgard writhing around in a thick liquid that’s presumably meant to be blood. And that’s it.

The film has the following synopsis: Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgard) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The role of Eric Draven in the original film was, of course, played by Brandon Lee, who was killed on set in a tragic accident that was caused by a series of mistakes and oversights.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this take on The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The remake is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer.

Danny Huston (Yellowstone) plays the lead villain. Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) are also in the cast.

Are you interested in The Crow remake, and are you looking forward to seeing the full trailer tomorrow? What do you think of this short teaser? Let us know by leaving a comment below.