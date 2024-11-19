The Cure: David Dastmalchian and Ashley Greene star in horror thriller

David Dastmalchian and Ashley Greene star in the horror thriller The Cure, which has just wrapped production

Filming has wrapped on a horror thriller called The Cure , and Deadline reports that the film stars Ashley Greene of the Twilight franchise and genre regular David Dastmalchian, who was recently seen in the likes of Late Night with the Devil, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Afraid, and The Boogeyman. Newcomer Samantha Cochran also has a lead role.

Nancy Leopardi, who previously directed Nanny Cam and Lethal Seduction, was at the helm of this one, working from a screenplay by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer, the writing duo behind Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane. The story they crafted for The Cure centers on Cochran’s character, Ally Braun, an adopted 16-year-old with a mysterious illness who learns her bio-tech billionaire parents (Dastmalchian and Greene) are harvesting her blood for nefarious purposes.

Sydney Taylor (American Born Chinese), Tyler Lawrence Gray (Wolfpack), and Dylan Flashner (Running on Empty) round out the cast.

Leopardi told Deadline the film is “ a satirical take on the modern billionaire class cloaked in a crowd-pleasing thriller. The Cure is made in the tradition of classic horror and sci-fi films that are inspired by terrifying socio-political realities and advances in bio-technology. Like Ex-Machina, A.I., and Videodrome I believe we are on the cusp of a revolution in science and the big question is – who will benefit? “

The film is being produced by John Ierardi and Bo Youngblood of Showdown Productions, Indy Entertainment, and Natalie Marciano and Rock Jacobs of Rebel Entertainment. Executive producers include Steve Bencich, Ron J. Friedman, Lucky 13 Productions, Phil Shaltz, Filmhedge, Peter Roumeliotis of Popternative Pictures, Jeff Rice, Michael Breen, J. Todd Harris, Michael Leon Cassutt, and John Harris.

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Bernstein and Greer have also written a horror movie called The Monster, which Darren Lynn Bousman, best known for his work on several of the Saw sequels, will be directing. Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) and Lauren LaVera of the Terrifier franchise star.

Does The Cure sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this David Dastmalchian / Ashley Greene horror thriller by leaving a comment below.