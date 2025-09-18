No alliance lasts forever in the new trailer for season 3 of The Diplomat

The new trailer for season 3 of Netflix’s hit political thriller, The Diplomat, has just dropped. The tension has seemingly ramped up since the explosive finale of season 2. The aftermath is affecting everyone, both within the White House and across the pond, plus Keri Russell’s character now has a new person to contend with — the First Gentlemen of the United States. That’s right, West Wing fans. CJ Cregg and Josh Lymon reunite (and at the White House, no less) as Bradley Whitford joins the cast to play the husband of Allison Janney.

The synopsis for season 3 reads,

“In Season Three of THE DIPLOMAT, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”

The cast this year includes Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. Michael McKean, Nana Mensah and Miguel Sandoval are additional members with Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford joining the fray. Creator Debora Cahn returns to executive produce and showrun. She’s joined by Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie as executive producers.

Cahn tells Tudum what to expect from this upcoming season, “Season 3 flips the chessboard. In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” Whitford told Tudum, “I was thrilled when I heard that Debora [Cahn, creator, showrunner, and executive producer] was interested in me doing something. I had no idea what it was, but I love the show. I was jealous of the writing on this show. I love Keri. I love Rufus. And I hear Allison Janney is good at acting too. It’s an amazing cast.”

The 8-episode season starts streaming on Netflix on October 16.

The Diplomat. (L to R) David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 304 of The Diplomat. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat. (L to R) Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 304 of The Diplomat. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison in episode 308 of The Diplomat. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat. Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 308 of The Diplomat. Cr. Idris Solomon/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 301 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat. Allison Janney as Grace Penn in episode 303 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025