Billy Madison’s 30th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray will feature 30 minutes of deleted scenes

Last year, Kino Lorber announced the 4K Blu-ray releases of both Adam Sandler breakout comedies, Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. However, both announcements have not featured much details on what extra content is due to be included with the film. Blu-ray.com has now unveiled a number of new special features for Billy Madison‘s 30th Anniversary release, which include a little over 30 minutes of deleted scenes. The remaster of the film that stars Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Bradley Whitford, and Josh Mostel is scheduled to go back to school with retailers on July 29.

The description reads,

“Man-child Billy Madison has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and partying. When his father, hotel magnate Brian, becomes fed up with his son’s irresponsible ways, he issues an ultimatum. Since Billy passed all his schooling thanks to his father’s influence and bribes, he must retake and pass every grade in 24 weeks. Otherwise, the business will be turned over to Brian’s conniving associate, Eric.”

The special features are set to include:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Author and Filmmaker Bryan Connolly and The Billy Gilmore Podcast Host Wilson Smith

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Audio Commentary by Author and Filmmaker Bryan Connolly and The Billy Gilmore Podcast Host Wilson Smith

Deleted Scenes (32:58) The Pool, Penguins & Pornography (5:38) Billy at Home (8:58) Being Billy (5:52) School Days (5:47) Eric and Principal Anderson (4:41) Academic Decathlon and Graduation (2:01)

Outakes (3:44)

Theatrical Trailer (Newly Mastered in 2K)

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

The technical specs of the special 30th anniversary 4K release read:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles

English SDH

Disc

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)