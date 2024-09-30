Billy Madison is heading back to school in a new 4K transfer from Kino Lorber

A few days ago, it was announced that Happy Gilmore would be getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from the Kino Lorber video label. The ultra-high-definition transfer of the Adam Sandler comedy is due to hit retailers sometime early next year, presumably to coincide with the release of the Netflix sequel. It has now been announced, per Blu-ray.com, that Sandler’s previous breakout film, Billy Madison, will also be getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber that is scheduled to become available to consumers also early next year.

Billy Madison stars Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Bradley Whitford, and Josh Mostel. The description reads, “Man-child Billy Madison has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and partying. When his father, hotel magnate Brian, becomes fed up with his son’s irresponsible ways, he issues an ultimatum. Since Billy passed all his schooling thanks to his father’s influence and bribes, he must retake and pass every grade in 24 weeks. Otherwise, the business will be turned over to Brian’s conniving associate, Eric.”

Details and Specs for the release include:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Disc

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler has been seen donning the Boston Bruins shirt in the on-set photos taken during the production of Happy Gilmore 2. Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery, Ghosted, Workaholics) directs Happy Gilmore 2 from a script by Sandler and his trusty collaborator Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer, Pixels, Hubie Halloween). In addition to Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald returning as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, respectively, Julie Bowen reprises her role as Virginia Venit. NFL star (and Taylor Swift’s arm candy) Travis Kelce and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, The Curse) appear in the comedic sequel, with Nick Swarsdon (Grandma’s Boy, Jack and Jill, The Benchwarmers) playing a caddy.