Netflix teases the upcoming George Clooney/Adam Sandler film, Jay Kelly, with a new image

By
Posted 4 hours ago
A little over a year ago, it was reported that Noah Baumbach has been tapped to helm his fourth project with Netflix after Marriage StoryWhite Noise and The Meyerowitz Stories. Plot details are still kept under wraps and it was only this past January that Netflix revealed the title of the film will be Jay Kelly. Baumbach directs the film from a screenplay written by him and the movie’s co-star, Emily Mortimer. Baumbach reunites with his Meyerowitz Stories star Adam Sandler and pairs him up with George Clooney. Netflix continues to dole out the details of the film little by little and today, we are treated to a single image of the film. Take a gander below.

george clooney, adam sandler, jay kelly
Jay Kelly. George Clooney as Jay Kelly in Jay Kelly. Cr. Peter Mountain/Netflix © 2025.

The only description given for the plot reads, “It’s a heartbreaking comedy from Noah Baumbach starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern.” There is also a bit of a tease with the tagline, “Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn’t know himself.” The cast list who join Clooney and Sandler include:

  • Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, 20th Century Women)
  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Little Women)
  • Grace Edwards (Asteroid CityCall Jane)
  • Stacy Keach (NebraskaThe Bourne Legacy)
  • Riley Keough (Zola, Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Emily Mortimer (Lars and the Real Girl, Match Point)
  • Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring, Angels in America)
  • Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8)
  • Thaddea Graham (Bad Sisters, Sex Education)
  • Jim Broadbent (Gangs of New YorkAnother Year)
  • Eve Hewson (The Perfect CoupleFlora and Son)
  • Alba Rohrwacher (Maria, La Chimera)
  • Lenny Henry (Missing You, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl)
  • Josh Hamilton (Maestro, Kicking and Screaming)
  • Greta Gerwig (White Noise, Frances Ha)

Producers on the film include David Heyman, Amy Pascal and Noah Baumbach. The streamer has also announced release dates for the film as it is scheduled to come out later this year. First, the movie will release in theaters on November 14, then it will start streaming on Netflix on December 5.

Is this mystery film intriguing you? How does the cast and creative talent grab you? Sound off below!

Source: Netflix
